Parking fines could be taken over by council officers rather than police in Newport, in a move which could cost the local authority nearly £1.4m.

Gwent Police could end its control of parking enforcement in the area, as its "limited resources" are needed to tackle "more serious crime".

Instead, civil parking enforcement (CPE) could be brought in.

Newport council will discuss whether to take over responsibility at a meeting on Thursday.

It comes after Gwent Police said it would stop using its powers in the area from April 2018 and follows concerns raised by the public over parking across the city.

A scrutiny committee report said it would cost the council £1.39m to set up, adding it would make a loss of £19,655 in the first year but would profit by £22,286 in the second year.

Even if the council decides to adopt the measure, it could take 18 months to two years to enforce and needs approval from the Welsh Government.

'Long process'

The report added: "With illegal parking within the city centre currently being at unprecedented levels, the viability and reputation of the city as a retail, business and tourist destination is at risk."

Speaking ahead of the meeting, councillor Roger Jeavons, cabinet member for Streetscene, said the report was the first step in a long process to decriminalise parking.

"Illegal parking is obviously a cause for concern for many residents and businesses and Newport City Council is examining ways to tackle this," Mr Jeavons said.

"Proposals before the committee will be examined and recommendations will be discussed but the final decision is still a long way off."

Gwent Police highlighted that councils across Wales are the lead agency for parking enforcement, rather than the police, and the move would "ensure there is a consistent approach across the country".

"As you would expect, we will work closely with our local authority partners on this matter to ensure the public receive an effective service," a spokesman added.