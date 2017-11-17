A person has been hit by a car in a "serious road traffic collision" in the Vale of Glamorgan.

A pedestrian and a Ford Focus collided in the village of St Athan on Thursday at about 18:30 GMT.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at the junction between the main B4265 Bridgend to Cardiff Airport road and Eagle Road.

The Wales Ambulance Service said one person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Officers, who closed the road for several hours, have appealed for witnesses to the collision.