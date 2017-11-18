Image caption The Severn Tunnel, which is south Wales' main rail route to England, opened in 1886

The Severn Tunnel is closed for upgrade work this weekend so buses replace trains on services between south Wales and Bristol and the west country.

Rugby fans heading to Saturday's 14:30 GMT Wales v Georgia international in Cardiff can use buses to and from Bristol Temple Meads and Parkway.

About 55,000 fans are expected at the Principality Stadium and they have been told to arrive early.

The M4 westbound will be shut at Newport overnight on Saturday at 19:00.

Rail passengers heading to the match are advised to plan early and Great Western main line services between London and south Wales will be 30 minutes longer as trains will divert via Gloucester.

Arriva Trains Wales said local services would have "extra capacity" and trains to the valleys will depart from Cardiff's Queen Street station.

Cardiff will have a full city centre road closure programme in place on Saturday from 11:00 until 17:30 and the Principality Stadium's gates open at 11:30 - three hours before kick-off - for "unprecedented" security checks.

Stadium officials want to avoid a repeat of the huge queues of supporters who were trying to get in to last Saturday's Wales and Australia Test match.

All fans attending the game will undergo a personal check at the turnstiles following "recent tragic events in the UK".

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said the earlier fans arrive, the more likely it is they will get in quicker.

Fans have also been advised not to bring any bags as large bags and umbrellas will not be allowed in, but South Wales Police stressed there was no specific threat to Cardiff.

The Severn Tunnel closure means there will be one train an hour between south Wales and London Paddington, which will be diverted via Gloucester, meaning a longer journey time and no stop in Bristol.

An additional train will run between Cardiff and London before and after the match.

Buses to Cardiff from Bristol Temple Meads and Bristol Parkway will run from 08:00 to 13:00 on Saturday.

After the match, buses from Cardiff Central to both Bristol stations run until 19:30.

Local Cardiff and valleys routes will use Queen Street station after the game, except the Ebbw Vale service, which starts at Cardiff Central.

The M4 will be closed westbound at the Brynglas Tunnels in Newport from 19:00 until 10:00 on Sunday.