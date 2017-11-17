Image copyright Google Image caption The brewery's building and chimney will be retained in recognition of the site's brewing heritage

The Brains Brewery site redevelopment in Cardiff could feature a 12-storey office block as the first big project.

Lat year, plans were announced for the company to relocate from its city centre base, with a three million square foot development built there.

It will be called Central Quay, and Rightacres has released an image of how the first new building could look.

The developer has launched a website so local residents can help develop the masterplan.

It hopes to submit a planning application to Cardiff council early in 2018 for phase one - with a 12-storey office complex, a hotel and car park at its heart.

Image copyright Rightacres Image caption Artist's impression of the 12-storey office block

Development director Steve Widnall said the company will then aim to build the first phase by 2020.

He said the plan is for it to include a residential element, restaurants, offices, while Cardiff Metropolitan University is considering it for its new school of technology.

The Crawshay Street site, next to Cardiff Central station, has been home to SA Brain since the 1990s.