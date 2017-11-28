Image copyright Family Photo

Tributes have been paid to a grandmother who died after being struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Merthyr Tydfil.

The family of Linda Rees, 71, described her as a "wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who will be sorely missed and never replaced".

Mrs Rees was knocked down just after 11:25 GMT on Monday near Merthyr Tydfil College.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and has been released pending an investigation.