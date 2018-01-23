Image copyright Getty Images

Plans for what is thought to be the first 24-hour fish and chip shop in the UK have been criticised by residents and police.

Parc Lane Fish and Chips, in Cardiff, wants to open around the clock, seven days a week, and serve alcohol until midnight.

The National Federation of Fish Friers said it could become the first year-round 24-hour chippie in the UK.

But there are concerns it could lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Parc Lane, which also sells deep-fried chocolate treats, currently has a licence to open until 23:00 GMT and sell alcohol until that time.

Owner Churchill I Ltd has applied to Cardiff council for a new licence extending those hours so it can stay open continuously.

It has also applied for nearby Pulse nightclub to stay open an extra hour - until 04:30 daily.

But residents living nearby have raised objections saying Churchill Way had become a "no-go area" due to the late night activity.

Hotel Jurys Inn has objected, claiming it had to give refunds to guests who had been disturbed by the late-night noise, while South Wales Police said it would not support the plan unless the applicant could demonstrate the changes would not have a negative impact.

The National Federation of Fish Friers, which says it is dedicated to raising standards in the industry, said while a Blackpool chip shop had a licence for 24-hour business - it was thought this was just for seasonal trade.

The licensing applications will be considered by Cardiff council on 23 January..