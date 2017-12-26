A family of five escaped from a house fire in the Vale of Glamorgan on Christmas Day.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said 40 firefighters were sent to Merganser Court, Barry at about 17:00 GMT where the second floor and roof of the terraced house were alight.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but the two adults and three children were treated for smoke inhalation.

Group manager Vaughan Jenkins said the home was fitted with smoke alarms.