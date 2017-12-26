Image copyright Welsh Water Image caption The burst water main in Rumney

A number of homes in Cardiff were without water on Boxing Day due to a burst main.

Welsh Water said there was a rupture in the Rumney area of the city, but it has since restored supplies to customers in Cyncoed, Pentwyn, Llanederyrn and Penylan.

The Llanrumney and Rumney areas are "expected to return to normal" on Tuesday evening.

Bottled water was being given out at Eastern leisure centre in Llanrumney.

Welsh Water chief operating officer, Peter Perry, said the conditions were "very, very challenging" as the ground was waterlogged.