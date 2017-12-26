Image copyright Wales News Service

Imagine going home for Christmas and finding your room has been turned into a giant mini bar.

Eddie Hayes, 74, turned his son's bedroom into a bar to store his collection of about 4,000 miniature bottles of alcohol, collected from around the world.

Mr Hayes, who lives in Newport, started the collection about 50 years ago and it is now worth about £20,000.

He said the collection grew so large he had to convert the room.

But Mr Hayes, who collects the bottles with his wife Jean, said the couple had never touched a drop.

"I want to be the largest collector in the world, that's my goal," he said.