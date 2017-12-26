Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police are appealing for help to identify this man

Police are searching for a man after an armed robbery at a shop in the Rumney area of Cardiff.

A man allegedly threatened a shop worker with a knife before making off with cash from the Spar on Cae Glas Road at about 10:00 GMT on Friday.

South Wales Police said the worker was not hurt but was "shaken up" by the incident.

The force has released CCTV pictures of a man it wants to speak to.