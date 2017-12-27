Bridgend smoke warning after scrap vehicle blaze
- 27 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Scrap vehicles on fire in Bridgend have led to a smoke warning being issued to residents in the area.
The blaze broke out at Bridgend Industrial Estate on Princes Way at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, with five fire engines sent.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Tweeted: "Please be aware of smoke in the area - take extra care driving and keep windows and doors shut."
Crews were dealing with the fire Wednesday evening.