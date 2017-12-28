Image copyright Huw John Image caption Arthur Griffiths is a member of Kenfig Hill and District Male Voice Choir.

An 81-year-old former steelworker who won £1m on the EuroMillions has said he only bought the winning ticket as he needed some milk from his local shop.

Arthur Griffiths, from North Cornelly in Bridgend, had to double check his numbers with staff at the One Stop store after the draw on 15 December.

The male voice choir member will treat himself to a debenture ticket at the Principality Stadium, where he has sung on the pitch several times.

He said: "I'm a lucky man."

Mr Griffiths, who has been celebrating with partner of a year Lorraine Rimmer and their families, insisted he will not move from the home he has lived in for 40 years.

Instead, he will splash out on a new three-piece suite.

Image copyright Huw John Image caption Mr Griffiths said he popped out to buy milk when he bought the ticket

"Everyone is thrilled for us," said Mr Griffiths, who is a member of Kenfig Hill and District Male Voice Choir.

He added: "It still hasn't really sunk in.

"We didn't change our Christmas plans - not at all. We are determined to keep our feet on the ground. We may buy the better of the two three-piece suites we had our eye on before Christmas.

"I won't move - we are in a great spot here and while we love to travel, you can travel anywhere from here very easily, we are so close to the motorway."

Mr Griffiths slept with his winning ticket under his pillow, until he could call Camelot to confirm his win and said: "I simply can't believe my luck - I popped to the shop for a pint of milk and came away with a million pounds, which is just incredible."