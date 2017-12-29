South East Wales

Ashley Thomas, 19, named as Monmouth fatal crash driver

  • 29 December 2017
Ashley Thomas Image copyright Family photo

A motorist who died in a one vehicle crash in Monmouthshire has been named as 19-year-old Ashley Thomas, from the Usk area.

The incident happened at Mitchell Troy Road, Monmouth, on Wednesday at 12:50 GMT.

A passenger in the black Ford Fiesta needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Gwent Police said specialist officers had been supporting Mr Thomas's family.