Hundreds of runners are expected in Rhondda Cynon Taff for an annual New Year's Eve's race.

Nos Galan, now in its 59th year, takes place in Mountain Ash and is run in memory of legendary runner Guto Nyth Bran.

A mystery runner from the sporting world will also be in attendance to lay a wreath at the grave of Bran, who died in 1737, at St Gwynno's Church.

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman was last year's mystery runner.

Previous celebrity guests include rugby player Shane Williams, sprinter Linford Christie and Olympic gold medal winning cyclist Nicole Cook.

There will be a memorial service at St Gwynno's Church before the race, before the mystery runner arrives in Mountain Ash to light a beacon at about 18:20 GMT.

The main 'elite' race will be run across a 3.1 mile (5km) course around the town, while there will also be a series of fun runs for children and adults throughout the evening.

The race was founded in 1958 by Bernard Baldwin, who died aged 91 in January.