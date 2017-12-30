The family of a 71-year-old woman who died in a car crash on Christmas Day said they have been left "absolutely heartbroken".

Gloria Jones from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, died in a two-car collision on the A421 in Bedfordshire shortly after 15:00 GMT.

Her family said they have lost "the most caring and most generous mum and nanny in the world".

Police inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

"She was the kindest and brightest light," the family added.

"She loved everyone, and she was dearly loved by everyone. We are completely lost without her."