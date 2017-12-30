Image copyright Twitter/Aled Williams Image caption The trolleys full of veg were at the front of the Asda store in Barry

A supermarket in the Vale of Glamorgan has been giving away trolley-loads of free vegetables that were not sold in the run-up to Christmas.

Shoppers at Asda in Barry were invited to take bags of carrots, broccoli, sprouts and parsnips from trolleys with signs on them saying "free".

Pictures were posted on social media of Asda's "real help to local people".

"We didn't want to see the final bags of veg in our Barry store go to waste," said an Asda spokesman.

"So took the decision to give them away. We hope they were enjoyed."

Asda said the idea may have happened at other stores but it is at the individual shop's discretion.

Image copyright Twitter/Barrybados

"I was pleased to see Asda being proactive in offering free veg rather than just throwing it away," father-of-two Aled Williams, 45, told Wales Online.

"It is too easy for large companies just to throw this food and not think of the wider consequences, especially with so many people visiting food banks."