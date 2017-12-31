Image copyright Google

Two people have been seriously injured in a car crash.

South Wales Police said a white Fiat 500 and a red Vauxhall Corsa collided on the A4229 in Porthcawl, Bridgend county just before 23:30 GMT on Saturday.

Two people who were travelling in the Vauxhall Corsa were taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles being driven before the incident has been asked to contact police.