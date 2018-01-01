A house fire was caused by a dog turning on a cooker, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

A crew was sent to the callout at Trecynon, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, at 23:40 GMT on New Year's Eve.

The blaze was out on arrival but Aberdare-based firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had to use equipment to ventilate the property.

Nobody was injured.