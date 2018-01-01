Police arrest pair on golf buggies at Canton, Cardiff
Two men stopped by police while driving two golf buggies on a residential street have been arrested on suspicion of theft.
South Wales Police said the incident happened in Canton, Cardiff.
The force's roads policing unit tweeted that the pair were probably "feeling under par" after ending up in custody.