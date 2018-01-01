Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police block a road near the rave site

A new year illegal rave which attracted hundreds of revellers has ended after a day and a night, Gwent Police has said.

Cars lined the roads to the event in Talywain, Torfaen, with locals reporting noise on New Year's Eve and into the morning of New Year's Day.

Insp Ryan Francis told BBC Wales the event had ended by early afternoon but police were remaining in the area.

He said no arrests had been made at the Grade II-listed ETM factory site near Pontypool.

Insp Francis added: "A post-incident review will take place to establish if any organisers can be identified and if there is evidence to support a prosecution."