Image caption The car wash at the petrol station remains cordoned off with police tape

A man has died following a "medical emergency" at a petrol station in Newport.

Emergency services were called to the Tesco supermarket on Spytty Road just after 08:45 GMT on Tuesday.

The man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he died. Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

A police cordon has been put in place around the store's car wash.