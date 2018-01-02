Man dies after Newport petrol station 'medical emergency'
A man has died following a "medical emergency" at a petrol station in Newport.
Emergency services were called to the Tesco supermarket on Spytty Road just after 08:45 GMT on Tuesday.
The man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he died. Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.
A police cordon has been put in place around the store's car wash.