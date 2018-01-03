Image copyright Google Image caption The shop has been empty since 2015

A former Marks and Spencer store which has lain empty for more than two years could be redeveloped into a new retail and housing complex, if a council gives the go-ahead.

If approved, the site in Pontypridd town centre would have a shop on the ground floor with three additional floors added for use as flats.

The site backs onto the River Taff and Ynysangharad Park.

Officers at Rhondda Cynon Taf council have recommended approval for the plan.

Marks and Spencer on Taff Street closed in September 2015 and the building has remained vacant ever since.

A report to the council said the building was not of any architectural value and the development would improve the look of it, and "significantly improve the vista" when viewed from the park.

A total of 44 flats is proposed, with a mixture of one and two-bedroom units. The basement of the building would be converted to a garage for residents' use.