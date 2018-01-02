Image copyright Google

A supermarket worker was taken to hospital with head injuries on Tuesday following an incident after he dealt with a shoplifter.

South Wales Police was called to Morrisons in Cardiff Bay at 17:06 GMT.

Police said a Morrisons employee was injured after he "tried to deal with a person who had been shoplifting".

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a man in his late 40s was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with head injuries. His condition is not known.

A police investigation is under way but the force would not confirm how the member of staff was injured or if anyone was being sought in connection with the incident.

Morrisons has been asked to comment.