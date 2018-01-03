Image copyright Gwent Police/Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption The victim was walking to Emmanuel Evangelical Church with her husband when she was attacked

A mugger knocked a 72-year-old woman unconscious as she walked to church with her husband on New Year's Eve.

The couple were on Rutland Place in Newport, heading to Emmanuel Evangelical Church, when she was attacked at about 19:00 GMT.

Her face was bruised and her black faux leather Marks and Spencer handbag, which has a pink lining, was taken.

Gwent Police has asked people living nearby to check their gardens to see if the bag has been dumped.