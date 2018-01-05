Image copyright Costain

Part of the Heads of the Valleys road in south east Wales will be closed in both directions at the weekend in the latest phase of an £800m upgrade.

The four-mile (6km) stretch of the A465, between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, shuts at 20:30 GMT and reopens on Monday at 06:00.

Engineers are putting in a footbridge near Brynmawr as part of a project to turn the road into a dual carriageway.

A 17-mile (23km) diversion will be in place through Aberbeeg and Abertillery.

The latest Heads of the Valleys improvement will cost about £220m as part of a 20-year project - set to be completed in 2020 - for the route that links Swansea and the main A40 trunk road at Abergavenny.

The Welsh Government described the route as "a crucial artery of our transport network and the principal road link between west Wales and the Midlands" and said the improvements would improve safety and journey times.