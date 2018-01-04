Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ms Lucas, who had been told she had weeks to live in 2015, said she wanted to bury her son before she died

A terminally ill mother has died almost five years to the day after her son went missing - without ever finding out what happened to him.

Kyle Vaughan, 24, from Newbridge, Caerphilly county, vanished on 30 December 2012 and his disappearance was treated as a murder.

Mary Lucas made a final plea to her son's killers to tell her where his remains are buried, after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

She died aged 55 on 1 January.

Image caption Kyle Vaughan was known as "Jabbers" to his friends

Mr Vaughan disappeared after his damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found abandoned on the A467 between Risca and Cross Keys.

It had been in a collision, but it was not known whether he had been driving it at the time.

Gwent Police has searched extensively for him and made several arrests, but all without success.

In 2016, Mr Vaughan's family received a presumption of death certificate from the High Court.

But the force's investigation into his disappearance remains active.