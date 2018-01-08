Severn Bridge tolls cut for first time

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Severn Bridge tolls are coming down

Tolls on the two Severn crossings have been reduced for the first time amid calls the fees should be scrapped now they are both in public ownership.

The price cut is for private vehicles as VAT has been removed now the UK government runs the bridges.

They will have their tolls removed by the end of 2018 but a former shadow Welsh Secretary said it should happen immediately.

The UK government said the fees will help phase out tolling and maintenance.

Image caption Some politicians are concerned that ending the tolls could increase congestion

Severn River Crossing PLC, whose monthly tolling revenue in 2017 was between £8m and £10m a month, handed the running of both bridges to the Department for Transport at midnight on Sunday.

'Highway robbery'

Charges for cars travelling into south Wales from England will drop to £5.60 from £6.70 as Highways England take charge of the M4 and M48 bridges.

The Conservative-run UK government said they will abolish the Severn tolls altogether by the end of 2018 but Welsh Labour politicians accused ministers of "highway robbery" by continuing the tolls now they were publicly owned.

"Wales has been subjected to highway robbery by tolling from when the first bridge opened in 1966," said Newport West MP Paul Flynn.

"We have been uniquely punished. This month we should be ending the tolls altogether - to continue them is a rip off.

Image copyright Severn River Crossing PLC Image caption Maintenance of the two bridges costs on average £6m a year

Image copyright Severn River Crossing PLC Image caption A worker inspects the tower on the original Second Severn Bridge

"It is entirely unjustified. The UK government are very reluctant to give up a cash cow."

It has been estimated by the Welsh Government that the ultimate abolition of the charges - paid on entry to Wales - will benefit the Welsh economy by about £100m a year.

'Finally'

Ken Skates, Wales' economy and transport secretary, said: "We have continuously called on the UK government to abolish the Severn Tolls and are pleased they have finally listened."

But he did say: "Although we, like users on both sides of the bridge, would question why these tolls are not scrapped from the point of returning to public ownership."

The Queen opened the £8m first bridge in 1966 on the M48 while the M4 bridge, built three miles downstream across the Severn Estuary, was financed by a private consortium set up in 1992.

The second bridge, opened in 1996, cost £332m to construct but the eventual repayments including debt repayments, interest and tax are more than £1.3bn.

"The bridges are paid for, there is no debt and the Severn crossings are part of the road system - and should be free," added Mr Flynn.

Annual maintenance and operational costs average £15m between both bridges and the UK government said the continuation of tolling will help pay for their upkeep.

It said in a statement: "Over the period between the transfer to public ownership on 8 January and the abolition of tolling, Highways England expect to collect sufficient revenue to operate the crossing, phase out tolling, and recover costs that taxpayers historically incurred in the maintenance of these bridges.

Image caption The Queen opened the first Severn bridge in September 1966

"Tolls will then be abolished by the end of 2018."

About 25 million journeys a year are made across the two bridges and daily users of the crossing could save about £1,400 a year now the toll has been removed.

'Staff uncertainty'

Severn River Crossing's 180 staff have been transferred to become Highways England employees overnight but with tolls set to be scrapped, 115 jobs are at risk.

"It is policy of all major political parties to remove tolls and if you don't have tolls you don't need toll collectors," said departing Severn River Crossing chief executive Phil Smith.

Image copyright Severn River Crossing PLC Image caption Workers are completing a nine year paint job covering 70,000 sq m of the underside of the Second Severn Crossing

Image copyright Severn River Crossing PLC Image caption Painters finish the weatherproof paint job 137m (449 ft) above the treacherous River Severn

"We've had programmes running to up-skill those individuals and it is up to Highways England to carry that forward and deal with them as sympathetically as possible."

Severn River Crossing PLC spent £228m on maintenance of the bridges over the past 25 years and the 60-strong team expected their work to continue.

"There is a lot of experience in our team and Highways England know we are the best people to maintain the crossings," said engineering operations manager Rick Shaw.

"Their first priority is the travelling pubic and these crossings have to be maintained and kept open. As far as we're concerned, it is business as usual."