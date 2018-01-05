Cardiff's Castle Arcade is closed after high winds blew off roof panels causing an evacuation, shop owners said.

The shopping centre was emptied for safety reasons earlier this week.

On social media, the delicatessen Madame Fromage said: "Bad news folks. Due to roof damage and repairs being made Castle Arcade is closed until Monday at the earliest."

The Victorian arcade, off High Street, was built in 1882 and has glass sections in the roof.

Owners of Wally's Liquor Cellar said: "All shops have had to evacuate and close. We have been advised that the arcade will not reopen until necessary works have been completed and this will not be until Monday 8th January at the earliest".

Games company Rules of Play said the closure was because of roof damage and "safety issues".