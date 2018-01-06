Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said the woman's body was found at a property in Talbot Road, Neath

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Neath.

Police were called to an address on Talbot Road at about 19:35 GMT on Friday following reports of a domestic incident.

The body of a 33-year-old woman was found at the house, South Wales Police said.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is assisting police with enquiries.