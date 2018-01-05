Image copyright Google

A road in Caerphilly county will remain closed all weekend following a landslide.

The council said the landslide on the B4251 Newport Road between Gelligroes and Ynysddu had left land unstable.

A spokesman said: "Engineers will continue to monitor the situation and open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Diversionary routes will be installed today, which are via the A472, A467 and the local road network."