Road between Ynysddu and Gelligroes closed until Wednesday
- 9 January 2018
A road in Caerphilly county that has been closed since Friday after a landslide will not open before Wednesday, the council has said.
The B4251 Newport Road between Gelligroes and Ynysddu was closed because the land was unstable.
It tweeted that engineers were "hopeful the road will re-open on Wednesday to single lane operation".
Stagecoach Wales tweeted that a shuttle bus will serve Ynysddu while the road remains blocked.