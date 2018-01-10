Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Daunter shouted "I'm going to kill him" in a crowded restaurant

A chef has been jailed after storming into a busy restaurant and threatening a love rival with a knife, a court has heard.

James Daunter, 42, said he was going to kill fellow chef William Troubridge over an alleged affair with a waitress.

He pleaded guilty to the incident which took place in a Brewers Fayre restaurant in Llanfoist, Abergavenny on 28 November 2017.

He was sentenced to 19 months behind bars by Cardiff Crown Court.

The court heard Daunter, from Abergavenny, had been in a relationship with waitress Katie McDonald for four years, but suspected her of having an affair with Mr Troubridge.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Daunter was given a restraining order to stop him contacting Mr Troubridge and Ms McDonald

Prosecutor Chris Evans said Daunter had been been "drinking heavily all day". He entered the restaurant holding a carving knife and shouted: "Where is he? I'm going to kill him".

Mr Troubridge and Ms McDonald hid, but Daunter returned two hours later holding two carving knives and a kitchen knife.

Staff fled across the road to a nearby hotel.

Defending, Ros Rutter said her client was shown CCTV of the incident and "saw how frightening an experience it would have been for all the people that were present".

Daunter pleaded guilty to breaching public order, assault, criminal damage, affray, making a threat with a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Recorder Peter Rouch QC said his behaviour was "disturbing", especially after the events in London last year "with public perception of people waving knives around at its highest".