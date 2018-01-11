Image copyright Caerphilly council Image caption Christina Harrhy previously worked at a senior level at Torfaen and Carmarthenshire councils

Caerphilly council's new interim chief executive has said she recognises there are "some difficult challenges ahead" as she takes up the role.

Christina Harrhy is the local authority's first female chief in the wake of a pay-rise scandal.

Her appointment comes after two senior officers were given pay-offs totalling almost £300,000 after being suspended following a pay-increase investigation.

She replaces outgoing CEO Chris Burns who stepped down at the end of 2017.

Taking charge this week, in an interim capacity for the next six months, Ms Harrhy said she had ambitious plans.

"I've seen the excellent services that our dedicated workforce provides and I want to ensure we build on this in the future," she said

"However, I also recognise that we have some difficult challenges ahead due to the ongoing financial pressures, so we need to do things more efficiently and embrace new ways of delivering services."

Ms Harrhy has previously worked at a senior level within Torfaen and Carmarthenshire councils.

Image caption Anthony O'Sullivan, Nigel Barnett and Daniel Perkins had charges against them dropped

The council's deputy chief executive Nigel Barnett and head of legal services Daniel Perkins were suspended in 2013 after a Wales Audit Office report on salary increases.

Criminal charges were dropped against them in 2015, but in October councillors decided that their employment would end immediately.

Former chief executive Anthony O'Sullivan remains on "special leave".

Before the settlements were agreed, the overall cost to Caerphilly council was about £3m, with more than £2m paid in salaries to the three men over the period and £500,000 in legal costs for the council.