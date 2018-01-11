Image copyright RSPCA | Google Image caption Eurasian eagle owl snapped in garden at West Rise, Llanishen

The hunt is on to catch an escaped eagle owl which was spotted by a householder perched on a garden bench.

The RSPCA was alerted by the "shocked" resident of West Rise in Llanishen, Cardiff, following the sighting on Thursday at about 08:00 GMT.

It had straps on its feet indicating it had escaped from its owner, the RSPCA said.

On Tuesday, a golden eagle caused a flap after landing on the windowsill of a house in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The owl was pictured flying away, his foot strap clearly visible

Eagle owls are one of the largest species owls and their sheer size and aggressive nature makes them the most dominant bird of prey.

The RSPCA urged members of the public not to try to handle the bird if they see it.

"It must have come as a huge surprise to this household to find an eagle-owl sat on a bench in their garden," said the charity's animal collection officer Gary Lucas.

"The bird has jesses on, and we're eager to trace the owner and return this beautiful creature home.

"We're in the process of seeking to securely and safely rescue the bird - and if anyone spots this eagle-owl in the area, we'd urge them to not seek to handle the bird, but to notify us of the location."