South East Wales

Drink-drive arrest after multi-car crash in Pentre

  • 13 January 2018
William Street, Pentre

A man has been arrested after a multi-car crash in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Officers were called to William Street in Pentre at about 19:00 GMT on Friday, following a collision involving at least three vehicles.

South Wales Police said one man was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.