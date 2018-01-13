Drink-drive arrest after multi-car crash in Pentre
- 13 January 2018
A man has been arrested after a multi-car crash in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Officers were called to William Street in Pentre at about 19:00 GMT on Friday, following a collision involving at least three vehicles.
South Wales Police said one man was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.
He was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.