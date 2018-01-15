Image copyright Aaron James

Damage caused when the entrance to a hospital was ram-raided by a 4x4 vehicle could take up to six weeks to repair.

The main entrance to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale was hit by the vehicle in the early hours of Thursday.

A hospital spokesman said specialist installation of replacement doors was required and the front entrance was being secured in the mean time.

Alternative entrances were being signposted during this period.

He said: "During this period, access to the hospital will be via the Cwm Coch entrance and appropriate signage has been provided for all visitors and patients who visit.

"An alternative entrance to outpatients, therapies and radiology is available for disabled patients and this is also signposted from the road. Colleagues within partner agencies, including WAST, are fully briefed and are working closely with the health board.

"Car parking is not affected and the disabled parking provision both in front and to the side of the hospital is still available. Wheelchairs will be provided by the temporary entrance.

"We remain shocked and dismayed at this very upsetting incident and we apologise to our patients for any inconvenience caused."

Gwent Police said their inquiries into the incident were ongoing.