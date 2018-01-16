Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found at a property at Brynderwen Road

Police are treating the death of a man in Newport as suspicious.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to a property in Brynderwen Road, at about 15:30 GMT on Monday where they found a body.

It is not yet known how the man died and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The force said it was investigating, adding: "We are currently treating the death as suspicious."