No further action over Ebbw Vale man's death

  • 16 January 2018
Darren Price and police jacket Image copyright Gwent Police/BBC
Image caption Police said Darren Price was found dead "following reports of a concern for safety"

No further action will be taken after the death of a man at a house in Ebbw Vale, police have said.

Gwent Police had launched a murder investigation after Darren Price, 41, was found dead at a house on Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, on 27 June 2017.

A spokesman said a 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of his murder, has now been released without charge.

Mr Price's death remained "unexplained", he added.

A 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old man, who were investigated in relation with assisting the suspect, have also been released without charge.

The case will remain open pending new evidence.

