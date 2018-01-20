Image copyright PA Image caption Samaritans now visit those detained in cells in Merthyr, Swansea and Newport

A second Welsh police force is to link up with the Samaritans to support people in custody.

South Wales Police began a pilot scheme at Merthyr Bridewell station a year ago which has since been rolled out to Swansea.

Now Gwent Police has also signed up.

Samaritans Cymru said: "There is an increased risk of suicide and self-harm during periods of detention and it is crucial that we work to mitigate this risk."

According to the charity, on average each week in England and Wales someone will take their own life within three days of being released from police custody.

Its work with police forces involves two to three Samaritans volunteers offering face-to-face support to those detained in custody units once a week.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption There are signs featuring the Samaritans' contact number in both English and Welsh in the cells

Contact details for the charity are also spray-painted on cell ceilings with detainees given the opportunity to call.

And those leaving custody are given contact details for the Samaritans with the offer of a call within 24 hours.

All custody sergeants have also been given awareness training to pass on to their colleagues to encourage a culture of help-seeking behaviour in detainees.

Emma Harris, from Samaritans Cymru, said there were no figures for take-up of the support offered to detainees in police cells because their service is anonymous.

But she said: "Since the awareness training the custody sergeants received from Samaritans, the number of referrals has increased.

"A number of individuals detained have also told volunteers it's really helpful. We know, because of that partnership [between the Samaritans' South Wales Valleys Project and the police], it's inspired other branches to do the same."

Gwent Police said the service would be offered at its custody unit in Newport Central.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Gwent Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Samaritans on 16 January

Jeff Cuthbert, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, already organises unannounced visits to police custody units to check on the facilities and welfare of detainees.

He said working with the Samaritans would complement the "significant investment we have already made in improving our custody suites in Gwent to prevent harm and create a modern environment for all".

"This includes the installation of CCTV and life-sign monitoring in all cells to monitor the movement and breathing of detainees," he added.

Ms Harris said the reasons for detainees wanting to speak to the charity were no different to anyone else - relationship problems, family breakdown, loneliness, financial difficulties and mental health problems.

"There's an increased risk of suicide among those detained in custody but emotional issues presented are no different to those on the general helpline. There's just an increased risk," she said.

"One of the reasons we are there is because the Samaritans are there for everybody, from all walks of life."