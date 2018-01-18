Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Andrew Lauder attacked the women between February 2014 and January 2017

A nurse who was jailed for sexually assaulting four women in hospital has been struck off the nursing register.

Andrew Lauder, 55, from Wenvoe, Vale of Glamorgan, was banned from working because he "couldn't resist" groping women and manhandling them.

A Nurses and Midwifery Council hearing was told the "serial groper" was jailed last year after being found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault.

The panel said there was a risk he may repeat his behaviour when released.

'Lewd comments'

Deborah Jones, chairwoman of the NMC panel, said: "The panel has seen no evidence of remediation or insight.

"Further, the panel noted that Mr Lauder continues to deny his guilt as he states 'whilst I have no option but to accept the outcome of the case of the guilty verdict passed, I maintain my innocence of the charges'.

"In these circumstances, the panel concluded that there is a risk that Mr Lauder may repeat such behaviour."

Lauder was jailed for two years and nine months in September 2017 after being found guilty of sexually assaulting the four women and making "lewd and crude comments" to them.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gareth Jones said at the Cardiff Crown Court trial: "He just simply cannot keep his hands to himself. He cannot resist groping other women."

"It is crude behaviour and not acceptable in this day and age," Mr Jones added.