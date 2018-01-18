Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Johns died at the Discovery Heights building in Plymouth

The death of a south Wales law student who fell down stairs at a university halls of residence was an accident, an inquest has concluded.

Luke Johns, 19, from Llantwit Fardre, near Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, suffered fatal head injuries in the fall at the building in Plymouth.

An inquest in the city heard he toppled over a banister into the stairwell after drinking alcohol and taking the drug MDMA on a night out with friends.

He died at the scene.

The coroner's court was told Mr Johns had returned to his flat in the early hours of 19 February where he complained of feeling unwell.

It heard he then went out of his flat where a security guard saw him topple over the banister.

Mr Johns was a Cardiff City Football Club supporter who followed the team home and away.

Following his death, the team's supporters' club posted on Twitter: "On behalf of all at the supporters club, I send my deepest condolences to Luke's family and friends. Such sad news #RIPBluebird."

A crowdfunding page launched by Mr Johns' friends raised £5,225 to help cover the cost of his funeral.