Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The cameras can be used to see if Barry Island beach is busy

A network of live cameras will show "what's occurring" in the town made famous by TV comedy couple Gavin and Stacey.

BarryVision allows web viewers from around the world to see live footage of Barry Island all year round.

The service has been set up by local groups and businesses as a way of promoting winter tourism.

It has been supported by Barry's own TV weatherman Derek Brockway, who said "the outlook is bright for Barrybados".

"Barry people are known for their generosity and they are now, through BarryVision, sharing it with the whole wide world," he said.

The cameras can be used to see what the weather is like, how busy the beaches are or just to enjoy "a virtual trip to the seaside".

The idea was posted in a community ideas bank and has been made a reality by local businesses, such as O'Shea's fish and chip cafe.

Craig O'Shea said he hoped the cameras would "connect visitors and viewers so they can see what a great place Barry Island is".