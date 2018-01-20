Image copyright John Williams' family Image caption Pte John Williams on the left, with Pte Alfred H Hook - both were awarded Victoria Crosses for their defence of a hospital at Rorke's Drift

A parade to remember a Cwmbran war hero will take place on Saturday.

John Fielding, who fought as Pte John Williams, was in of a British garrison of about 150 men which repelled attacks by up to 4,000 Zulu warriors in the 1879 Battle at Rorke's Drift.

He was one of 11 soldiers to be awarded the Victoria Cross for their heroism.

The parade will begin at Abbeyfields at 10:40 GMT. It will lead to St Michael's church in Llantarnam for a service by Pte Williams' grave.

He died aged 75, of heart failure in 1932, and was buried with full military honours.

A section of Newport Road will be closed between 10:00 and 11:45 for the event, which has been organised by Cwmbran and District Ex-Service Association.

Image copyright The Regimental Museum of The Royal Welsh Image caption The defenders of Rorke's Drift: B Company 2/24th Warwickshire Regiment