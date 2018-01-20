South East Wales

Newport man charged with murder of Anthony Bubbins

  • 20 January 2018
Anthony Bubbins Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Anthony Bubbins' body was found in a house in Newport

A 54-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Anthony Bubbins, who was found dead at a house in Newport.

The body of 57-year-old Mr Bubbins was found at a house in Brynderwen Road in the St Julian's area of city on Monday afternoon.

The charged man, who is from Newport, will appear at the city's magistrates' court on Saturday.

