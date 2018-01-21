Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Emergency services dealt with a number of incidents on the M4 near Bridgend on Sunday

The M4 has reopened following a crash near Bridgend that closed the westbound carriageway.

Emergency services were called to a serious incident involving a car on its roof between junction 35 for Pencoed and 36 at Sarn.

That stretch was shut for an hour but police said there were no serious injuries.

A crash has also been reported westbound between junction 36 and 37 for Pyle.

Two people have been released from the overturned car while another is being removed from the vehicle, police said.

A police vehicle also crashed into the central reservation while on its way to the scene of an accident.

The incidents caused congestion around Bridgend as motorists have tried to avoid the motorway by using the A48 and A473 to the south of the town.

South Wales Police said driving conditions were particularly hazardous with spray and standing water on the road.

A spokesman added: "Motorists are urged to amend their speeds accordingly and avoid travelling if at all possible."