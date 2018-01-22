Cardiff trains hit by overrunning engineering work
- 22 January 2018
Overrunning engineering works mean trains on one of the commuter lines into Cardiff will not run until later on Monday morning.
Arriva Trains Wales said services would not run between Cardiff Queen Street and Radyr until about 10:00 GMT.
A replacement bus service is in place between the two destinations, stopping at Cathays and Llandaff.
Rail passengers have been told they can also use Cardiff Bus services.