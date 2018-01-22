Axe found at Cardiff's Whitchurch High School
A small axe has been recovered from the roof of a shed as police investigate an incident at a Cardiff school.
South Wales Police said it is continuing to look into a disturbance involving a large group of young people at Whitchurch High on Friday afternoon.
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, are believed to have been targeted.
A South Wales Police spokesman urged parents to speak to children about the dangers of carrying weapons.
"Witnesses have described some of the young people involved as carrying weapons and a small handheld axe has been recovered from the roof of a shed," said Insp Debbie Brown.
Officers will carry out patrols of the area following the incident.