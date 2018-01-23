Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out on Gamlyn Terrace

A house fire has left a man in a critical condition while ten properties were evacuated.

It broke out at 03:00 GMT on Tuesday at Gamlyn Terrace, Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The fire started on the first floor of a house before spreading to the roof and four neighbouring properties.

Firefighters performed CPR on the man, in his 50s, who is in a critical but stable condition at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil.

The British Red Cross is looking after residents from other houses while Stagecoach Wales said all bus services through Hirwaun had been "severely disrupted" because of the incident.

The blaze had been put out by about 07:00 with two crews at the scene damping down.

A fire investigation to determine the cause is due to start on Tuesday morning.