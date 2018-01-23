Woman dies after car goes into river in Tonyrefail
An 80-year-old woman has died after her car hit railings and went down a bank into a river in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
South Wales Police said the incident happened at about 13:45 GMT at the bottom of Tylcha Wen Terrace, Tonyrefail.
Emergency crews managed to get the woman, who lived locally, out of the water but she died a short time later.
The road remained closed as police carried out initial investigations and recovered the vehicle.