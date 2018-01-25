Image copyright Google

A man is in hospital after an early-morning attack outside a city centre bar in Cardiff.

Police were called "following reports of a male having been attacked with a bladed weapon" to Kiwis in St Mary's Street at about 00:50 GMT on Thursday.

South Wales Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and "not related to terrorism". A 46-year-old local man has been arrested.

The injured man is stable and his injuries are not life-threatening.